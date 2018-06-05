Murphy Resists Trump's Changes to Funding of Women’s Healthcare

Smokers: Get the Hell Off the Beach (and Out of the Park)

Smokers: Get the Hell Off the Beach (and Out of the Park) Jun 5

The Murphy administration is forcefully pushing back on several federal proposals it fears will limit access to family planning and preventive healthcare services. The effort is the latest in a number of challenges the Democratic governor has launched against policies backed by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Phil Murphy joined the Democratic governors of 13 other states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, in a sharply worded letter sent Thursday to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar opposing his call for changes to the federal Title X funding program, which supports community programs that provide birth control, cancer screenings and other preventive care to low-income families.

Last month HHS proposed reforms to further separate programs funded by Title X from groups that provide abortion — which are already banned from receiving federal dollars. New Jersey received $8.8 million in Title X funding this year, which is distributed among 43 family health programs. (These facilities also received $7.5 million in state dollars that Murphy reinstated soon after taking office.)

Click here for the full article »