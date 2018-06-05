Governor, Democratic Leaders Tiptoe Toward Accord on School Aid

Despite the implementation of spending and hiring freezes and plans for a government shutdown, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders appear to be nearing agreement on an update of New Jersey’s school-aid law, which is a key sticking point in this year’s budget negotiations. But figuring out how to pay for a related increase in aid to K-12 districts, and several other key areas in the budget, remains a major source of disagreement with only a few weeks left before a new state spending plan must be enacted.

A battle has been brewing between the Democratic Murphy administration and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature since the governor announced his budget proposal in March. Murphy’s plan calls for additional spending for schools, public-worker pensions, mass transit, and property tax relief. But to pay for it, he’s proposed a number of tax increases, including a higher income tax for millionaires and a return to a 7 percent sales tax.

Murphy hadn’t shied away from talking of higher taxes in his gubernatorial campaign, so it was a bit surprising for the Democratic Legislature to say no — and seem to mean it. The powerful state Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) was particularly outspoken and he proposed his own idea for an increase in the corporate tax to raise revenues, though only as a last resort. He also made it clear that he wanted to fix the state’s school-funding process, not just add more funds, to the dismay of some school advocates, such as the New Jersey Education Association. Some school districts would be losing money under Sweeney’s plan.

