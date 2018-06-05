Can NJ’s Effort to Legalize Pot Find a Way Through the Expungement Maze?

Smokers: Get the Hell Off the Beach (and Out of the Park)

Jun 5

For thousands of New Jerseyans convicted of minor marijuana possession, legalization could be the beginning of a new life. But to clear their records, they must first navigate a maze of legal and bureaucratic red tape that legislators are attempting to simplify.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee met yesterday to discuss the intricacies of the state’s expungement process if New Jersey were to move ahead with cannabis legalization or decriminalization. While every advocate and government official who approached the committee to speak was largely in favor of the Legislature’s efforts to expunge minor marijuana possession charges, they each brought with them a new wrinkle to the problem from technological snags to systemwide breakdowns.

“I thought this would be much easier,” Judiciary Committee Chair Assemblywoman Annette Quijano (D-Union) said during the hearing.

