Oyster Creek Shutdown Will Cost $1.4 Billion, Take 60 Years

Exelon is projecting it will cost $1.4 billion and take 60 years to formally shut down its Oyster Creek, the nation’s oldest commercial nuclear power plant scheduled to cease operations by the end of October.

In a post-shutdown decommissioning report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company will begin the shut down and defueling of the 645-megawatt plant in Lacey Township on September 17.

Once that process is completed, the facility will be place in so-called Safe and Storage (SAFSTOR) condition, one of three options nuclear owners have to choose for decommissioning a licensed facility. Essentially, it allows the owner to store spent fuel initially for five years in a wet pool, and then in a dry cask, and eventually in a facility approved by the federal government.

