Opinion: Note to Governor: Take the Hint, and the Revised Revenue Estimates

In the normal interactions between a governor and the Legislature, there comes a time when hints become declarations, statements of nonnegotiable intentions to pursue goals and determinations and not be deterred by contrary points of view.

As the current Legislature considers what is arguably the most significant legislation in any session — the proposed state budget — it appears that point has been reached. And it bodes ill for Gov. Phil Murphy’s $1.7 billion tax-increase plan and places his ambitious agenda in serious doubt.

The report that the Democratic leadership’s plan to send a budget to the governor balanced by increasing anticipated revenue estimates by $200 million and tossing in a few one-shot fiscal enhancers consigns his tax program to its deathbed.

