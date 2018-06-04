Governor Signs Nation’s Strongest Law on ‘Surprise’ Medical Bills

Advocates for patients, senior citizens, labor unions, and businesses hailed Gov. Phil Murphy’s signing of a complex and controversial measure designed to curb the impact of costly “surprise” medical bills in New Jersey. Supporters said the law, nearly 10 years in the making, is the strongest of its kind nationwide.

But physicians, and specialists in particular, remain concerned the reform will erode their negotiating power with insurance companies and sap them of critical revenue they can use to offset the cost of treating those without healthcare coverage — and eventually diminish patient care. Several professional groups are now coordinating resources to help doctors who may face payment struggles as a result of the new law and are refocusing other efforts to reduce the regulatory burdens on Garden State providers.

“The law opens up a lot of uncertainty in the healthcare market,” which could lead some doctors to stop serving some hospitals or communities, explained Dr. Peter DeNoble, an emergency physician and president of the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance, which has opposed the law. “That trickles down to an access-to-care problem.”

