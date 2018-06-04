Film, TV, Digital Production Tax Credits Could Be Back in Picture for NJ

Opinion: Note to Governor: Take the Hint, and the Revised Revenue Estimates

Opinion: Note to Governor: Take the Hint, and the Revised Revenue Estimates Jun 4

New Jersey appears to be on the verge of restoring lucrative tax incentives for the film, television, and digital-production industry just a few years after former Gov. Chris Christie cast aside a similar tax-credit program amid concerns about its effectiveness.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently sent a bill seeking to revive state tax incentives for the entertainment industry back to lawmakers with a conditional veto. The sponsors have responded by saying they are preparing to adopt his recommendations, likely before the end of this month.

“We’re going to concur,” said Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen). “They were changes that they worked out with us.”

Click here for the full article »