Sweeney’s Fix for School Funding Would Cut Some Districts' Adjustment Aid

With only weeks to go before the next state budget needs to be adopted, Senate President Steve Sweeney has proposed new legislation that would rework New Jersey’s school-funding law to get more money to school districts where state aid hasn’t been keeping pace with enrollment.

The measure formally introduced by Sweeney (D-Gloucester) yesterday is his latest attempt to get around so-called “enrollment caps” in the school-aid law that have prevented many K-12 districts from getting the full amount they should otherwise be receiving under a funding formula that was adopted in 2008.

would lift the enrollment caps, starting with the 2018-2019 school year. But it would also allow for a seven-year phase-in period to eventually make all the “underfunded” districts whole, a goal that could easily cost around $2 billion to accomplish.

