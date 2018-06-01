Property-Tax Breaks for Vets in Retirement Communities ‘Right Thing to Do’

New Jersey veterans should continue to receive their property-tax breaks after moving out of their homes and into continuing-care communities, agreed state Senators who approved two measures in committee that are designed to help veterans and their surviving spouses.

The unanimous passage on Thursday of S-1331 and SCR-110 by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee was just the first step in a long process that includes voter approval of the move via a public question that could make the ballot as early as this fall. And, while helping veterans is akin to motherhood and apple pie, the placement of a question giving certain vets these tax breaks is not a given, as supporters say they have been trying to pass this legislation for the last 17 years.

Gary Baldwin, an Air Force veteran who lives in the Seabrook Retirement Community and is council president in Tinton Falls, said the measure has been approved by committees in one or both houses but always fallen short of passage.

Click here for the full article »