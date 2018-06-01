Op-Ed: Time to Fix the PARCC-for-Graduation Mess

The Murphy administration’s plan to “transition” away from the controversial PARCC exams to new state assessments is a step in the right direction for New Jersey schools. But so far, the administration’s “assessment outreach” campaign, now underway, has not adequately addressed the ticking time bomb that the Christie administration left at the center of state graduation policy.

In 2016, the New Jersey state Board of Education adopted regulations that made passing the PARCC ELA10 (English language arts) and Algebra I exams a requirement for a high school diploma.

Unless these regulations are changed, the graduation prospects of tens of thousands of high school students will be in jeopardy.

Click here for the full article »