Murphy Signs Law to Create NJ’s Own Health Insurance Mandate

Healthcare policy experts, business leaders, and patient advocates praised Gov. Phil Murphy’s endorsement of a state requirement that residents obtain medical insurance or face a fine, a move they said will help protect recent gains in insurance coverage, control premium prices, and ensure New Jersey still receives billions in federal funding.

Murphy signed Democratic-backed legislation Wednesday, making New Jersey the second state — after Massachusetts — to create its own individual mandate. The law requires those without health coverage to pay a tax penalty starting next year, when the federal mandate that is part of the national Affordable Care Act is scheduled to end. He also approved a measure to create a healthcare reinsurance fund, fueled by industry fees and federal dollars, to help offset the costs of the most expensive treatments.

While there is widespread support for Murphy’s move, the idea of taxing uninsured residents remains controversial with some, including a number of Garden State Republicans who opposed the bill. A study by Rutgers University’s Center for State Health Policy found that nearly two-thirds of residents agreed the state should take action to shore up the ACA if the federal government failed to do so, although only two in five favor the use of the tax penalty involved. (In New Jersey, those penalties would start at nearly $700 for adults and $350 for children.)

