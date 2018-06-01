Lawmakers Wrestle with Troubling Topic: Sexual Abuse at School

It was an unusual hearing by nearly all accounts, a hastily called joint session of two state Senate committees to hear startling accusations that too many of the state’s educators — and their unions — might look the other way on child sexual abuse within their own ranks.

But after more than three hours of testimony before the Senate education and labor committees, what concrete measures will come out of the session was hard to discern.

What was obvious, however, was the catalyst for the noontime gathering, a widely circulated videotape by conservative provocateur James O’Keefe, who has had the unions — specifically the New Jersey Education Association — in his crosshairs for years.

