People in New Jersey complain and carry on about the property taxes they pay — with good reason. But when it comes to taxes assessed on individual buildings, the Garden State is small potatoes. New Jersey only rates two entries on the list of 100 buildings in the U.S. hit with the highest taxes in 2017, according to the website, commercial cafe.

Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa shelled out $20.4 million in property taxes, putting it No. 1 in New Jersey but only 58th in the country. The Mall in Short Hills also made the cut, but its $17.3 million only earned it the 85th spot on the survey.

The highest property taxes in these United States of America were paid by the Northport Power Station in Salonga, NY, which coughed up (drum roll, please) $82.1 million.

