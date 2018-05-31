Opinion: Ending New Jersey’s Policy of Cruel and Usual Punishment

One of the most important initiatives in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is a $2.1 million appropriation to provide attorneys for undocumented immigrants: New Jersey residents facing detention and deportation who are too poor to afford an attorney to represent them.

Immigrant rights groups — including the ACLU, American Friends Service, Latin American Legal Defense Fund, and KIND (Kids in Need of Defense) among many others — have formed the Universal Representation Campaign to push for enactment of this modest funding proposal, amounting to less than 1 percent of the state budget.

Here is some background on why this legal-defense program should be enacted when the Legislature reconvenes on June 30:

