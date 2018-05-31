news

NJ Spotlight

Opinion: Ending New Jersey’s Policy of Cruel and Usual Punishment

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

One of the most important initiatives in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is a $2.1 million appropriation to provide attorneys for undocumented immigrants: New Jersey residents facing detention and deportation who are too poor to afford an attorney to represent them.

Immigrant rights groups — including the ACLU, American Friends Service, Latin American Legal Defense Fund, and KIND (Kids in Need of Defense) among many others — have formed the Universal Representation Campaign to push for enactment of this modest funding proposal, amounting to less than 1 percent of the state budget.

Here is some background on why this legal-defense program should be enacted when the Legislature reconvenes on June 30:

Click here for the full article »

Published: