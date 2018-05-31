NJ’s Newest Medical School to Help Avert Shortage of Doctors in State

New Jersey’s newest medical school will welcome its first class of students in less than six weeks with a program designed to help fill a growing gap in the state’s healthcare workforce and prepare future physicians well-versed in population health and community care.

Gov. Phil Murphy joined federal, state, and local elected leaders and healthcare officials yesterday to cut a ribbon on the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, New Jersey’s fifth medical school and the first private physicians college to open in 50 years. The school was created on the onetime corporate campus of international drug giant Hoffmann-La Roche, on the border of Nutley and Clifton.

The Seton Hall program will feature an innovative curriculum designed to help doctors navigate the ongoing changes in the industry, including the shift from fee-for-service payments — in which they are paid for each treatment — to value-based care, which rewards healthy outcomes. This involves a focus on preventing and controlling chronic diseases, which can reduce costs and improve patient wellbeing.

