In District 5, Trash-Talking Republicans Keep Primary Race Down and Dirty

The Republican race to take back New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District from a freshman Democrat is already the most expensive primary campaign in the state — and among the nastiest.

That’s because the district historically has been in Republican hands and is now represented by Democrat Josh Gottheimer, who knocked off incumbent Republican Scott Garrett two years ago in an upset. Garrett, the most conservative member of the New Jersey delegation, had represented the district for 14 years after serving in the state Assembly for 13. Gottheimer, a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton who lives in Wyckoff, had not served in elected office before his election, although he did work on numerous presidential campaigns. He defeated Garrett by barely three percentage points in a district won narrowly by Donald Trump, and became the first Democrat since the 1930s to represent the northwestern New Jersey district.

Thus, Republicans now see him as vulnerable. Republican candidate Steve Lonegan has raised about $1.4 million so far, including three personal loans totaling a little more than $1 million that he made to his own campaign, while John McCann has raised $186,655.

