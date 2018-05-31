Envisioning the Future with Newark’s Roger León

To say Roger León has a herculean task ahead as Newark’s next school superintendent is an understatement.

Twenty-five years in the district as a teacher and administrator, he steps in as the first locally picked leader after 22 years of state control, a native of Newark who not only survived but also rose through the ranks to lead New Jersey’s largest district.

And while last week’s unanimous choice for the job is being celebrated and critiqued, it is inarguable that the 49-year-old child of Cuban immigrants comes in at a time when there are deep questions and challenges about what the future will bring.

Click here for the full article »