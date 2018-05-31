Could Accelerated Drop in Revenue Lead to Reinstating NJ Estate Tax?

A phaseout out of New Jersey’s estate tax is hitting revenue collections faster than forecasters originally projected. With serious budget talks now underway in Trenton, that could tempt lawmakers to consider reversing — at least in part — the full repeal of the tax that went into effect this year.

The Department of Treasury just updated the forecast for all major tax sources last week, showing a slight uptick in overall revenue thanks largely to a booming income tax.

But the projections for New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes showed a drop of more than $100 million compared to the original forecasts for fiscal year 2018. Analysts have largely attributed the lag to the repeal of the estate tax.

