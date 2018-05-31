Bolstered by Anti-Trump Sentiment, Can a Democrat Turn the 4th District Blue?

With the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) counting on New Jersey to prove pivotal in this year’s race to flip the House of Representatives from red to blue, only one district out of seven currently represented by Republicans remains uncompetitive, according to election trackers. But that’s not stopping two contenders in central New Jersey’s 4th district from running against each other in the June 5 primary to unseat 38-year incumbent Chris Smith.

“The road to winning the House is through New Jersey. This is ground zero,” says favored primary winner Josh Welle, who notes that although Smith has won all of his Congressional campaigns since 2000 with at least 63 percent of the vote, the congressman has never taken second place when it comes to fundraising or been challenged by a military veteran. Until now.

“Incumbency is the kryptonite that will bring him down,” the 38-year-old Welle says. “His constituents know he’s mailing it in and that he’s out of touch. We need a new generation of leaders at a time when our country is at a crossroads.”

Click here for the full article »