news

NJ Spotlight

With No Incumbent in the 11th, Broad Range of Republicans Vie for Chance

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

For the first time in 22 years, Republicans in the 11th Congressional District are facing a primary race without an incumbent. A diverse group of candidates are on the ballot, including traditional conservatives, social moderates, and one who wants to reengineer the entire congressional voting structure.

With 12-term incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen retiring, Republicans have an opportunity to fill the spot with one of five candidates: Patrick Allocco, a former concert promoter trying to change the democratic process; Peter De Neufville, a technologies expert with an eye on the national debt; Antony Ghee, an African-American investment banker running on the Republican values of individual freedom and small government; and Jay Webber, a long-time Assemblyman running on his Republican voting record in the State House.

Webber and Ghee are leading the pack in terms of fundraising and party-line endorsements, but the other candidates are banking on a surprise in June.

Click here for the full article »

Published: