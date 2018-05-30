With No Incumbent in the 11th, Broad Range of Republicans Vie for Chance

For the first time in 22 years, Republicans in the 11th Congressional District are facing a primary race without an incumbent. A diverse group of candidates are on the ballot, including traditional conservatives, social moderates, and one who wants to reengineer the entire congressional voting structure.

With 12-term incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen retiring, Republicans have an opportunity to fill the spot with one of five candidates: Patrick Allocco, a former concert promoter trying to change the democratic process; Peter De Neufville, a technologies expert with an eye on the national debt; Antony Ghee, an African-American investment banker running on the Republican values of individual freedom and small government; and Jay Webber, a long-time Assemblyman running on his Republican voting record in the State House.

Webber and Ghee are leading the pack in terms of fundraising and party-line endorsements, but the other candidates are banking on a surprise in June.

