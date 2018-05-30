The Primary Color is Green: Candidates Raise $40M and Counting to Sway Your Vote

New Jersey’s Congressional primary candidates have already raised $40.4 million, with 40 percent of that brought in by the men expected to be facing off in November for the U.S. Senate seat on the ballot this year.

The rest of the money, about $24.2 million, was raised by 37 incumbents and challengers for their parties’ nominations for the state’s dozen seats in the House of Representatives. Another 12 candidates either have not filed campaign reports with the Federal Election Commission or indicated they have not raised any money. Significant fundraising is not surprising this year, with two open House seats, as many as three seats possibly in play and the largest field of primary candidates in decades.

So far, the richest district is the 5th, where three candidates have raised nearly $6.1 million through May 16. The lion’s share of that belongs to freshman Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat representing the formerly red district in the state’s extreme northwest corner. Gottheimer, who has no primary opponent, has taken in $4.4 million, 75 percent of it from individuals. Of the two Republicans running, frequent candidate Steven Lonegan, has a significant money lead over John McCann. Lonegan had raised $1.4 million, including $1 million in loans that he kicked in, compared to McCann’s $187,000.

