Op-Ed: The Myth of Sisyphus and the Achievement Gap

I was a New Jersey school district superintendent for 17 years. I dealt with the achievement gap on a frequent basis. The New Jersey Department of Education monitors districts on their success in reducing the achievement gap and penalizes districts on the Quality Single Accountability Continuum (QSAC) instrument for failure to reduce this gap.

In “The Myth of Sisyphus,” Albert Camus introduced his philosophy of the absurd. The gods had condemned Sisyphus to ceaselessly roll a rock to the top of a mountain, where it is destined to fall back under its own weight. Are educators who seek to close the achievement gap doomed to suffer the same fate as Sisyphus? To understand the answer to this question, it is helpful to reconsider the Coleman Report.

The year 2016 represented the 50th anniversary of the Coleman Report, also known as “Equality of Educational Opportunity.” At that time, schools had been desegregated for 12 years, but there was still an achievement gap. Congress wanted an explanation and commissioned James Coleman to find out why. In the 1966 landmark EEO report, Coleman and his team from Johns Hopkins University concluded that schools had little effect on the lives of students independent of parental, social, and economic status. Whereas Coleman’s research methodology had limitations, the fact that the Coleman report remains relevant more than 50 years later indicates the tremendous importance of the EEO.

