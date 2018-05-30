Murphy Offers Loan Aid, Intern Funding to Keep STEM Students and Jobs in NJ

To help keep STEM scholars in New Jersey after graduation, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing two state-funded programs to address the affordability issue head-on for those pursuing careers in the coveted sector.

The first initiative is designed to aid New Jersey students seeking degrees related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) who commit to working here after they graduate by forgiving up to $8,000 of their student-loan debt.

The other program will use the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to encourage more companies to offer STEM students their first paid internship, which can often lead to a well-paying job right out of college.

