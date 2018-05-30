Elbow to Elbow in the 11th as Democrats Jostle to Succeed Frelinghuysen

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District seat is up for grabs now that long-term incumbent Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen announced he will not be seeking re-election. Democrats are intent on flipping the seat in November, but first they must muscle through a competitive primary full of strong contenders.

The Democratic field has five candidates: Frontrunner Mikie Sherrill, a U.S. Navy vet from Montclair is leading the pack, closely tailed by financial analyst Tamara Harris of West Orange, former assistant Attorney General Mitchell Cobert of Morristown, history teacher Mark Washburne of Mendham, and economic sociologist Alison Heslin of Sparta.

The 11th District, once considered among the reddest in the state with Frelinghuysen having served 12 terms, is being targeted for a pickup by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). A grassroots group of Democrats, called NJ 11th For Change, had been dogging Frelinghuysen since the 2016 election, as Donald Trump captured less than 50 percent of the district in the presidential election, barely squeezing out a win over Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point. After staggering and constant criticism from the group — particularly during the fight over the Affordable Care Act — Frelinghuysen decided to retire from office, despite having been given the powerful position of House Appropriations committee chairman.

