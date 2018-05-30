Commonwealth Fund Report Shows Healthcare Gains, But Gaps Persist

New Jersey remains in the middle of the national pack when it comes to its healthcare system, according to a new national report, but it can do more to improve preventative care, reduce the number of elderly patients readmitted to the hospital within a month, and control the cost of medical treatment, among other things.

The Commonwealth Fund’s 2018 state healthcare scorecard ranked the Garden State 25th in its review of healthcare performance in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., a decline of two places from last year’s standing. But New Jersey lags behind its neighbors, with all other states in the Northeast scoring higher, including Massachusetts at number 2 and Vermont at number 4.

New Jersey did well on providing access to care, ranking 14th overall; fifth, when it came to covering kids; and third in the amount of money paid by employee-based insurance plans. It came in 19th for promoting healthy lives in general, and seventh for its low infant-mortality rate. (The data accounts for the total infant mortality rate and not racial disparities; black babies are more than three times more likely to die here than white ones, a growing focus for state and healthcare officials.)

