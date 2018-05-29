State's Top Doc to Launch Peer-to-Peer Medical Marijuana Pitch

Officials in the Murphy administration have been outspoken in their advocacy for expanding New Jersey’s medical marijuana program. Now the state’s top health official – a licensed physician – will take that message directly to other clinicians.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal is scheduled to begin a special series of “grand rounds” lectures today, with a forum for medical students, faculty, and other healthcare professionals at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. The program is intended to help them better understand the potential uses and prescription protocols under the state’s medicinal cannabis program. (“Grand rounds” are a common medical education tool in which an expert outlines a patient’s clinical problems for the audience to discuss.)

While New Jersey’s medical marijuana program, which launched in late 2012, had been slow to start, interest in the initiative has expanded significantly since Murphy took office in January, with as many as 100 patients enrolling daily in recent months, according to the state Department of Health, which oversees the program. (The medical cannabis program is separate from the effort to legalize recreational marijuana, which Murphy also supports.)

