Op-Ed: Finding Root Causes for High Preterm Birth Rates Among Black Women

The risk of preterm birth is a major concern for all women no matter their age or race; however, African-American women have consistently been shown to have the highest occurrence of premature births over any other racial or ethnic group, and New Jersey is no different. African-American women in this state have the highest rates of preterm births (13.2 percent), followed by Native Americans (10.4 percent), Hispanics (9.6 percent), and both whites and Asians/Pacific Islanders (8.8 percent). Although most African-American women do give birth at term (39-40 weeks), black women in New Jersey on average are 47 percent more likely to have premature babies than white or Hispanic women. Why is that? What is it about African-American women that we are at a considerably higher risk to give birth to premature babies?

A Race Against Time?

