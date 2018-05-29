Murphy Holds to Christie’s Controversial Funding of State House Rehab

Once a loud critic of the $300 million State House renovation launched by his predecessor, Gov. Phil Murphy is now carrying on the rehab effort, and his administration is also sticking with the project’s controversial finance plan.

Since Murphy took over for former Gov. Chris Christie earlier this year, the State House work has been moving forward as originally planned, with interior investigations, demolition work and debris removal occurring right on schedule and on budget.

In fact, Murphy administration officials outlined the progress that workers have been making during a tour last week of the oldest section of the State House, which dates to the 1790s and has been shuttered to the public since last summer. They led reporters past original beams that have been exposed in the basement and also showed off dramatic great rooms with elaborate cornices and wainscoting on upper levels that were long-ago partitioned into more mundane office spaces.

Click here for the full article »