Federal Agency Says NJ Must Bear Full Cost of $1.2B Transmission Line

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied a bid by New Jersey officials to overturn a decision in a multistate dispute concerning who gets saddled with the costs of a $1.2 billion transmission upgrade.

In a decision rendered last Thursday, the federal agency denied a complaint by the New Jersey Board of Utilities in a case state officials argued unreasonably left ratepayers here bearing the cost of a reliability upgrade mandated by the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection.

In its complaint, the BPU argued the Bergen-Linden transmission project not only addressed reliability issues in northern New Jersey but also benefits other suppliers in the grid operated by the New York Independent System Operator — providing additional capacity from PJM into that system.

