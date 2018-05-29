Bill to End Banking of Sick Days Draws Angry Outcry from Public-Sector Unions

Most New Jersey public workers would no longer be paid for future unused sick leave and would only be eligible to get $7,500 to pay for healthcare expenses after retirement under legislation that has begun moving through the Legislature, despite complaints from angry union leaders.

There are powerful backers behind this new effort to get control of the $1.9 billion in unused leave owed to thousands of police officials, public workers, teachers, and school administrators. The goal: provide some relief to property-tax payers. Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) are co-sponsoring the measure in their respective houses.

But union officials did not try to contain their outrage during the Assembly State and Local Government Committee hearing last Wednesday during which the bill (A1851) was discussed and unanimously released. They said public workers have been sacrificing for years and many are now taking home less than they did a decade ago due to pay freezes and increased payments for health insurance and pension costs. They also said they did not expect another benefit cut and attack on collective bargaining to come from a Democratic-controlled state government.

