Battle is Red-Hot Between Democrats Who Want to Take on Republican Lance

Full of tension is how one could describe the Democratic primary race in New Jersey’s 7th district. It’s been identified as a “red to blue” race by the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee), with Republican incumbent Leonard Lance considered vulnerable. Although there are now three candidates among the Democrats, until recently the field was crowded with seven candidates.

Tom Malinowski, 52, former assistant secretary of state under President Barack Obama, is the presumed frontrunner after emerging the victor in a bitter battle against Linda Weber, a Westfield banking executive in six county contests for the organizational line. Weber, after being given the nod in Somerset and Essex counties, dropped out of the race after failing to win her home county of Union. Following her withdrawal, the Somerset and Essex County committees changed their endorsements, giving Malinowski the party line in all six counties.

Malinowski is running against two Indian-American opponents — Peter Jacob, 32, a social worker living in Union has the backing of two groups associated with Bernie Sanders; Goutam Jois, 36, is a Harvard-educated attorney and activist living in Summit.

