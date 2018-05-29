There were 5,092 reported cases of Lyme disease last year across New Jersey, according to the Department of Health, the highest since 2000 and a 17 percent jump from the 4,349 reported cases in 2016. Morris County outpaced all others with a record-high 650 cases in 2017. All told, there were record highs reported in 10 of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who fought for additional resources to fight Lyme Disease across the country, and New Jersey State Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal, have put together a video discussing how the Garden State is fighting off this tick-borne disease.

