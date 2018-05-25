Republican Candidates in the Seventh, a Microcosm of Today’s GOP

New Jersey’s 7th Congressional district is turning out to be a litmus test for the state’s Republican party. The three primary candidates represent three vastly different facets of the GOP today: A far-right doctor running on a strict religious and pro-gun platform, a five-term incumbent elected for his moderate conservative views who has been accused of moving further right as the party changes, and a young former Democrat running on a socially moderate but fiscally conservative platform.

U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance, the five-term Republican incumbent, is facing off against Dr. Raafat Barsoom an Egyptian immigrant working as an emergency and trauma doctor at Hunterdon Medical Center and Lindsay Brown, a millennial digital project manager from Clark. Lance is a well-heeled and confident self-described moderate who said he is running on his congressional record and believes his votes reflect “the views of the overwhelming majority of this district.”

In his initial years in Congress and the state Legislature, Lance was known as a moderate Republican. But in recent years, Lance’s critics have accused the Congressman of adopting more conservative values as the right-wing Tea Party gained more power in Washington. He continually decried the Affordable Care Act during the Obama years, and took other conservative positions.

