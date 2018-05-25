Opinion: Remembering Our Heroes

At PJM Capacity Auction, Good News for Utilities — for Customers, Not So Much

At PJM Capacity Auction, Good News for Utilities — for Customers, Not So Much May 25

Memorial Day is a very solemn day — one all Americans should remember and celebrate. It is a day to recall those who sacrificed and died in our nation's service.

The day was originally dedicated to honor Civil War soldiers; it was expanded after World War I to honor all who served this nation. Today, of course, we honor all the men and women who died — and who continue to die — defending our freedom.

Do you remember when you were little? We decorated the spokes of our bikes with red and blue crepe paper and joined a parade — joyfully and proudly waving small American flags.

Click here for the full article »