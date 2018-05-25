NJ Leaders Scramble to Protect Obamacare Gains Against Federal Threats

At PJM Capacity Auction, Good News for Utilities — for Customers, Not So Much May 25

The Murphy administration and Democrats in the Legislature are doing what they can to shore up and protect the federal Affordable Care Act in New Jersey, as policies implemented by the Trump White House — and continued threats of repeal — are starting to take a toll on the landmark law.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that state regulators would take a more active role in reviewing some ACA plans and has committed more state funding to expand coverage and continue outreach for the program, ordering state departments to actively promote enrollment soon after he took office in January.

He is also expected to sign legislation to strengthen the individual and small-business insurance market, including a bill that would make New Jersey the second state in the nation to implement its own individual mandate for health insurance — with a resultant tax penalty for not doing so.

Click here for the full article »