Interactive Map: Cities Continue to Gain Residents, While Burbs Dwindle

Northeastern New Jersey, and Hudson County in particular, continues to drive the state’s small but significant population growth, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show.

The municipal population figures released by census officials Thursday show a continuation of the recent trend of people — especially millennials — settling in the state’s more urban areas, fueling housing and population growth in cities and towns in north Jersey, especially those close to New York City. At the same time, even some baby boomers are abandoning the farthest suburbs to which they had flocked when starting their families, drawn by cheap housing and open space, leaving counties like Sussex and Salem with fewer residents than in 2010.

