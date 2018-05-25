Coalition Wants More Tax Hikes on NJ’S Wealthy to Aid Low-Income Residents

While Democratic legislative leaders are balking at the $1.7 billion in tax hikes that Gov. Phil Murphy is seeking to enact in his first state budget, a group that is concerned about income inequality in New Jersey is calling on lawmakers to raise taxes even more.

Nearly $3 billion could be generated through a series of proposed tax hikes that mostly would hit the state’s wealthiest residents and highest-earning corporations, according to members of the Better Choices for New Jersey coalition, which includes groups representing organized labor, environmentalists, and advocates for the poor, among others.

The coalition’s proposed tax hikes include some of the same increases that Murphy has been calling for, including the establishment of a millionaires tax and the restoration of a 7 percent general sales-tax rate. But the group also supports the re-establishment of an estate tax in New Jersey, as well as other income-tax increases that go beyond Murphy’s tax proposals. And they want majority Democrats in the Legislature to use the next state budget (that’s due to be adopted by June 30) to work with Murphy, a fellow Democrat, to boost investment in things like public education, mass transit and tax incentives for the working poor.

