At PJM Capacity Auction, Good News for Utilities — for Customers, Not So Much May 25

In a year when many of the nation’s power suppliers faced huge economic challenges, there was a bit of good news this week.

The country’s largest power grid this month secured supplies the region will need in the future, paying much more for the electricity that will keep the lights on than the previous year.

The results announced by PJM Interconnection of an annual auction it conducts drew more scrutiny than usual, in part, because of the woes experienced by many power generators, including coal and nuclear plants that have been retired prematurely.

