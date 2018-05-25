At PJM Capacity Auction, Good News for Utilities — for Customers, Not So Much May 25

The endangered bog turtle just inched closer to becoming New Jersey’s State Reptile.

Legislation (A-1530) sponsored by Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker to designate the bog turtle as the official State Reptile of New Jersey was cleared by the Assembly on Thursday with a vote of 74-0.

“The bog turtle is a unique creature, and important to New Jersey’s ecosystem,” said Zwicker (D-Somerset/Mercer/Middlesex/Hunterdon). “These turtles used to be prevalent. Unfortunately, because of destruction of their habitat, they are now critically endangered. There’s certainly much more we need to do to protect them and preserve their habitat, and we will. This bill is an important way to raise awareness about the species and its plight, and a commitment by our state to protect it.”

Click here for the full article »