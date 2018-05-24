Sorting Out District 2’s Crowded Field of Contenders

Voters in New Jersey’s southernmost congressional district have a crowded primary field to choose from on Jue 5. Four Democrats and three Republicans are vying to replace longtime Congressman Frank LoBiondo, a moderate Republican who is retiring after 24 years in the House.

The race is rated as tilting Democratic by election-monitoring groups. State Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D-Cape May) is the frontrunner in both the primary and, as of now, the general election. He has secured the endorsement of all eight Democratic county organizations, as well as the endorsement of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He’s raised nearly a half-million dollars, which is three times what the other three Democrats have raised all told, and is expected to have more than $400,000 left over for the general election should he win June 5.

Political activist Tanzie Youngblood, a retired teacher; William Cunningham, a former aid to Cory Booker; and activist Nate Kleinman are challenging Van Drew for the Democratic nomination. They have been critical of Van Drew’s conservative record on guns and his background as a longtime elected official and political insider.

