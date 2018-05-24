Op-Ed: Legalizing Marijuana Puts New Jersey Adolescents at Risk

As a Ph.D. neuro-pharmacologist, New Jersey resident, and founder of The Honey Bee Foundation, I strongly urge our legislators to oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Honey Bee Foundation is a privately funded nonprofit whose mission is to educate parents about the developing brain and its vulnerability for developing substance-use disorders (aka addictions) in children and teens. If parents truly understood how the brain develops and the effects of substances — e-cigarettes, cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana, and the like — on their child’s developing brain, they would have a very different view about the wisdom of the use of these neuro-active agents during the adolescent and teenage years.

When we talk about legalizing marijuana, we must acknowledge that we are talking about legalizing a mind-altering substance that affects the brain by impairing cognition, judgment, and reflexes. We need to discuss the science and data behind the consequences of marijuana consumption on our youth and their developing brains, as this is an issue that is far-too-often overlooked.

