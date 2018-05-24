Newark Health Centers Working to Reduce Health Disparities

Byrne Bows out of Key Investment Panel as Murphy Puts His Stamp on It

Byrne Bows out of Key Investment Panel as Murphy Puts His Stamp on It May 24

Federally funded health clinics in Newark face significant challenges in caring for the minds and bodies of some of the least healthy residents in New Jersey, all with limited resources.

But that hasn’t weakened the resolve of the system’s leaders, who are also spearheading the front-line work needed to tackle one of the state’s most gut-wrenching health disparities: the massive gaps in maternal and infant health tied to race.

That dedication drew first lady Tammy Murphy and state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal to join Dr. Pamela Clarke, president and CEO of the Newark Community Health Centers; other facility leaders; clinical experts; and community members in the Brick City last week for the system’s third annual women’s healthcare symposium. Federally Qualified Health Centers, like the Newark network, “have arrived, we have matured, and we are doing an awesome job,” Clarke noted.

Click here for the full article »