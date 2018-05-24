Murphy Signing Radically Alters NJ’s Energy Policies, Protects Nuclear

Byrne Bows out of Key Investment Panel as Murphy Puts His Stamp on It

Byrne Bows out of Key Investment Panel as Murphy Puts His Stamp on It May 24

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday signed bills to dramatically overhaul New Jersey’s energy policies while ensuring nuclear power will remain a significant part of its energy mix — albeit with a hefty new subsidy from consumers.

In a ceremony at a solar farm in Monmouth Junction, the governor’s action marked a step toward achieving his ambitious clean-energy agenda, by requiring at least half of the state’s electricity to come from renewable energy by 2030. The plan also mandates utilities ramp up programs to reduce energy use.

“Today is a big leap forward,’’ Murphy told legislators, cabinet officials, and representatives of key environmental groups who gathered at the solar farm, which is still under construction. The governor also signed an executive order, directing the development of a new Energy Master Plan to have the state achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

Click here for the full article »