The campaign for a $15 per hour minimum wage has had strong support in New Jersey. But, in a new study, two economists suggest that, if adopted, it might lead to 32,000 jobs lost in the Garden State by 2024, with 10,000 of those losses among employees between the ages of 16 and 19.

The study was released this week by the Washington, D.C.-based Employment Policies Institute, which said the economists’ conclusion for what might happen in New Jersey mirrored research on the effects of “Seattle’s minimum wage experiment,” which “actually reduced take-home pay for affected employees, after a loss of hours at work.”

