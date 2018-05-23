Putting Primary Candidates in Place: Who's Got a Shot at NJ's Senate Seat?

Based on the primary campaign by Republican senatorial hopeful Bob Hugin, one might think he is already running against New Jersey’s senior U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, the Democratic incumbent.

But both Hugin and Menendez face rivals in their respective primaries — Brian Goldberg for the Republican and Lisa McCormick for the Democratic — before an expected face-off against one another this fall.

Were it not for the ads Hugin is running on television, it would be hard to tell there is even a June election for one of the state’s six-year terms in the U.S. Senate. The four candidates, two Democrats and two Republicans — reduced from an initial field of five who filed petitions last month — have been making campaign appearances. But there have been no debates on either side and little to no spending yet on ads or mailers.

Click here for the full article »