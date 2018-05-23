Op-Ed: Comprehensive High Schools, a Key Piece of the Vo-Tec Puzzle

Last year in New Jersey, 74,319 students took vocational-technical education courses (now referred to as “career and technical education” or CTE) in fields ranging from aeronautics to plumbing. According to the New Jersey Department of Education, 41 percent of those students attended classes at facilities run by the 21 county vocational-technical schools. The majority of students (59 percent) received vocational-technical training in the 110 comprehensive high schools that offer at least one CTE program or “career academy” on site. Students in both county and local institutions benefitted from high-quality programs that led to higher education and/or careers.

Now, a bill pending in the Legislature (S-2293) calls for the bonding of $500 million for expansion of CTE programs. If the legislation and subsequent statewide bond referendum are successful, the entire amount will be awarded in the form of grants to the county vocational-technical schools and county colleges. The comprehensive high-school CTE programs that educate the majority of New Jersey’s vocational-technical students will not receive a penny.

A critical shortage

Click here for the full article »