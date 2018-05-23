Newark Chooses One of Its Own to Serve as District Super

In its first big act after 22 years of state control, the Newark school board last night picked one of the city’s own as the next superintendent.

The board unanimously chose assistant superintendent Roger León for the post, in what turned out to be a two-man race for the opportunity to lead the state’s largest district after it returned to local control last year.

By all accounts, the other leading contender was A. Robert Gregory, also a longtime Newark educator who had been its interim superintendent for the past six months. But Gregory does not have the same deep community and political roots as León, and also served as deputy under the last state-appointed superintendent, Chris Cerf.

