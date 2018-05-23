Lawmakers Seek Another Route to Raise Pay for Home Healthcare Workers

State lawmakers are advancing new legislation to ensure better pay for all homecare assistants serving Medicaid clients, a longtime goal supporters thought they had already achieved, but learned would not be fully funded under Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal.

The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee voted Monday to advance the measure championed by Sen. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) to ensure the state’s Medicaid plan pays $19 an hour for all personal care services — nonmedical assistance from licensed professionals who help some 22,000 disabled and elderly New Jerseyans with dressing, cooking, and daily living tasks that are often essential to allowing them to remain independent at home.

Most of these workers are paid closer to $15 an hour, with some earning as little as $10, making it hard for care agencies to attract and retain staff. Homecare and hospice agencies, as well as elder advocates, supported the bill.

