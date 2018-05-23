Is New Jersey’s Gas Tax About to be Pumped Up?

The state gas tax is not one of the revenue sources that Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed increasing in the next state budget, but that doesn’t mean New Jersey motorists won’t see a hike this year.

Based on the current flow of revenue from the gas tax, and the way the tax itself is structured, it’s possible it may increase slightly later this year to help keep the state’s Transportation Trust Fund in balance.

It’s too soon to say for sure, but the chances of a gas-tax increase of at least a few pennies went up this week after state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio released the administration’s latest tax-collection estimates. The new projections showed the gas tax may not generate enough revenue at its current rate to meet an annual target that was established in a 2016 law using a formula designed to create more stability for spending on transportation projects.

