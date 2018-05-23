Clean Sweep for PSEG: Gas Pipelines, Nuclear Subsidies, Renewable Energy

It is turning out to be a very good week for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Electric & Gas, the company’s utility, won approval yesterday from state regulators to spend $1.9 billion over the next five years to replace much of its aging gas-pipeline system.

In addition, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign today a controversial bill (S-2313) that could provide PSEG with up to $300 million a year in subsidies from utility customers across the state to keep its nuclear plants afloat.

